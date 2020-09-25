1h ago
Google reaches US$310M settlement in sex harassment case
Bloomberg News,
Google pledged to spend US$310 million to expand diversity efforts and make employee policy changes to resolve shareholder litigation alleging the company’s board to failed to prevent sexual harassment and hid misconduct by managers.
The settlement announced Friday caps a controversy over a US$90 million exit package for Andy Rubin, the creator of the Android mobile software who was under investigation by the company for sexual harassment at the time.