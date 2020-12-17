(Bloomberg) -- DeepMind Technologies Ltd., Alphabet Inc.’s U.K.-based artificial intelligence lab, said revenue jumped 158% in 2019 largely from its work as a research and development arm for its owner.

Sales were 265.5 million pounds ($360.5 million) in 2019, up from 102.8 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in a financial filing this week. Its losses also widened, increasing 1.4% to 476.6 million pounds.

DeepMind’s parent has agreed to continue funding the company for at least a year after the report’s approval. Alphabet’s Google Ireland unit waived the repayment and interest from a 1.1 billion-pound loan, an amount big enough to cover DeepMind’s losses.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 in a 400 million-pound acquisition that gave the Silicon Valley search giant access to cutting edge AI research. DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis’s goal is to produce general-purpose intelligence that can solve an array of problems. It develops products used by its parent company -- like its system for making data centers more energy efficient and a program to improve the accuracy of travel times on Google Maps -- as well as AI with broader applications.

The company’s technology for predicting the shape of proteins, which has potential uses for everything from drug research to designing enzymes that can break down pollutants, came first in a scientific competition devoted to the topic in November. DeepMind’s CASP victory may open the way for it to make its tool, called AlphaFold, more broadly available to researchers.

