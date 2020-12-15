Google said Gmail wasn’t working properly for a “significant subset” of users, the second consecutive day in which one of the internet giant’s most popular services has been stymied by technical problems.

The Alphabet Inc. company said service had been restored for some users at 5:44 p.m. in New York Tuesday, and it expected the email system to be back to normal for all users in the “near future.” Google first reported the problem at 4:29 p.m., according to its status page. More than 17,000 people had reported Gmail issues to the website DownDetector, which compiles user-reported website and mobile network errors.

“The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior,” Google said on its website.

Google services, including YouTube and Gmail, suffered major global outages Monday, temporarily preventing people from accessing those and other products from the internet giant. The company later said it had “experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.”

“We apologize to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” a Google spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday.