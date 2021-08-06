(Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Larry Page obtained New Zealand residency earlier this year after bringing his sick child into the country for medical treatment, news website Stuff reported.

Page was granted residency under the “Investor Plus” category that requires applicants to have NZ$10 million ($7 million) to invest in New Zealand over a three-year period, Stuff said, citing an Immigration New Zealand spokesperson.

Page is the world’s sixth richest person with a fortune of $122 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He and his family have reportedly been living in Fiji during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 11, the government received an application for Page’s child to be medivaced from Fiji to New Zealand for medical treatment, and he and the child arrived on an air ambulance the following day, Stuff said. Page went into managed isolation in an Auckland hotel, as all arrivals are required to do, while the child went to Starship children’s hospital.

Page had applied for residency in November last year but because he was offshore at the time, the application was unable to be processed, the website reported. It was processed once he entered the country and approved on Feb. 4, the Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff.

Page has an interest in New Zealand-based self-flying air taxi company Wisk.

A Google spokesman wasn’t immediately available to comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.