(Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. said the U.S. Department of Justice has asked it for information and documents related to previous antitrust investigations in the U.S. and abroad.

Similar requests are expected from state attorneys general as well, the company said Friday in a filing. Alphabet said it’s cooperating with the investigators.

DOJ and U.S. regulators are pursuing wide-ranging probes into whether the internet giant and other major tech companies are breaking competition law. State prosecutors are joining in, too. The Texas attorney general said Friday he would announce a multistate investigation into large tech companies on Monday. Bloomberg reported that the investigation will focus on Google.

