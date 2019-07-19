(Bloomberg) -- Google agreed to pay $11 million to end a lawsuit accusing the internet giant of discriminating against older job applicants, a deal that amounts to an average payout of almost $40,000 for 227 people who joined the class action.

Lawyers for the company and attorneys representing the over-40 job seekers who sued submitted a final settlement proposal Friday to a federal judge in San Jose, California. About $2.75 million from the accord will go to attorney fees.

