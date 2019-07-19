(Bloomberg) -- Google agreed to pay $13 million to end long-running litigation over claims that it violated a U.S. wiretapping law when vehicles used for its Street View mapping project captured data from private Wi-Fi networks.

The settlement agreement filed Friday in San Francisco federal court calls for the money to be distributed to consumer privacy groups and requires the company to destroy all the collected data, as well as to educate people how to set up encrypted wireless networks,

