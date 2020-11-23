(Bloomberg) -- Google should be one of the U.K’s top post-Brexit antitrust targets because of its planned changes concerning advertising data, according to a group of publishers and adtech firms that filed a complaint against the company.

Marketers for an Open Web is asking the Competition and Markets Authority to temporarily halt Google’s rollout of so-called privacy sandbox technology next year, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The group said the changes will curb members’ ability to gather information on web users, which helps them offer more valuable advertising. It’s urging the CMA to use its power to protect media plurality and act to shield smaller media at risk of losing as much as 75% of their revenue.

Google upended the advertising world with its decision earlier this year to phase out third-party cookies that help advertisers pinpoint customer with ads for websites they previously visited and monitor which ads convinced them to buy. Google’s Chrome is used by the majority of internet users and the changes will be followed by browsers based on Google’s Chromium technology such as Microsoft Corp.’s Edge.

The CMA said it took “the matters raised in the complaint very seriously and will assess them carefully with a view to deciding whether to open a formal investigation, according to an emailed statement “If the urgency of the concerns requires us to intervene swiftly, we will also assess whether to impose interim measures to order the suspension of any suspected anti-competitive conduct pending the outcome of a full investigation.”

Google declined to immediately comment on the statement.

Online advertising that fuels tech giants’ massive revenues and market power is already a focus for the U.K regulator.The CMA will become a key antitrust authority for global firms when the transition period following the U.K.’s departure from the EU runs out at the end of the year.

