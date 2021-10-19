Google Store Crashes for Users Seeking to Buy New Pixel Phone

(Bloomberg) -- Users seeking to buy Google’s new Pixel 6 smartphones Tuesday immediately had difficulties: The company’s website crashed, was sluggish or provided error messages to many users, preventing purchases.

The Alphabet Inc. unit launched two new phones -- the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro -- with major design changes, a custom processor and camera upgrades. It’s unclear if the website issues are due to stronger-than-anticipated demand or a bug. A Google spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The phones are due to hit stores on Oct. 28.

