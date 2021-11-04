(Bloomberg) -- CME Group and Alphabet Inc.’s Google struck a deal for a 10-year partnership to help the derivatives exchange operator with its technology needs and a plan to move all of its operations to the cloud.

As part of the agreement, Google also made a $1 billion equity investment in a new series of non-voting convertible preferred stock of CME Group, the companies said Thursday in a statement.

“This partnership will enable CME Group to bring new products and services to market faster,” CME Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy said in the statement.

CME said it will move its technology infrastructure to Google Cloud -- starting next year with data and clearing services, and eventually shifting all of its markets to the cloud. The two companies will also explore ways to work together on innovations for CME Group’s customers, according to the statement.

