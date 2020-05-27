(Bloomberg) -- Arizona is accusing Google of illegally collecting information on the whereabouts of its users after they opt out of providing access to location data.

Even with the location tracking setting turned off, the Alphabet Inc. unit collects information granted deceptively by other user settings, such as “Web & App Activity,” according to a lawsuit filed in state court Wednesday by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“Google makes it impractical if not impossible for users to meaningfully opt-out of Google’s collection of location information,” according to the lawsuit, which is based in part on a 2018 report by the Associated Press.

Google had no immediate comment on the suit.

A coalition of 48 state attorneys general, including Arizona’s, is also probing the company over allegations that it’s violating antitrust laws.

The company faced at least one consumer lawsuit over the location tracking practice, although courts have backed the company in the case. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission sued over the issue in October.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.