A bipartisan group of 38 states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google Thursday alleging broad antitrust violations in the online search market, marking the third U.S. case against the search giant in two months.

The lawsuit, which is led by Colorado, Iowa and two other states, marks the latest escalation of the antitrust battle against Google. It comes a day after 10 Republican state attorneys general led by Texas sued the company for anticompetitive practices, and follows an October complaint by the Justice Department.

“Google has exploited its market position to accumulate and leverage data to the detriment of consumers,” said Iowa’s attorney general in a tweet, adding the company “has more data on consumers, and more variety of information, than perhaps any entity in history.”

The latest lawsuit expands on the earlier complaints by charging Google with search bias. The Texas-led case alleged that Google had reached an illegal deal with Facebook Inc. to maintain a chokehold over the lucrative digital advertising market.

The Justice Department and 11 Republican state attorneys general sued Google on Oct. 20 in the most significant monopolization case in more than two decades. That case focuses on Google’s agreements with Apple Inc. and other device makers and partners to provide Google search as a default to users.

Antitrust actions against large technology platforms have escalated dramatically in the final weeks of the year. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and a group of more than 45 states led by New York filed a pair of lawsuits against Facebook alleging the social-media giant thwarted competition to protect its monopoly. The suits sought court orders to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.