(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will end business relationships that involve the transfer of non-public hardware, software and technical services to Huawei Technologies Co. because of a Trump administration crackdown on the telecom giant, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Under the new rules, Huawei will only be able to access the public version of Google’s Android mobile operating system, the world’s most popular. It won’t be able to update it or get access to proprietary apps and services such as Gmail, said the person who requested anonymity.

Huawei will still have access to app and security updates that come with the open source version of Android.

Reuters reported the moves earlier.

The Trump administration on Friday blacklisted China’s largest tech company -- which it accuses of aiding Beijing in espionage -- and threatened to cut off the U.S. software and semiconductors it needs to make smartphones and networking gear. It wasn’t immediately certain at the time of the administration’s moves that it would disrupt relations between Huawei and Google.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ben Brody in Washington at btenerellabr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.