(Bloomberg) -- Texas plans to hire Ken Starr, the former independent counsel in the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, to represent the state in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The state plans to hire Starr firm, the Lanier Law Firm, and Keller Lenkner LLC if it files a lawsuit stemming from its investigation into the company’s role in the online ad market, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday in a statement.

Starr, who also served on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, would help lead the Texas trial team, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing law enforcement investigations. The suit come could within weeks.

Starr, who has also served as a U.S. Court of Appeals judge in Washington and as U.S. solicitor general, didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

Texas, which has been investigating Google for more than a year, is also part of the U.S. Justice Department’s October complaint against the company over its alleged violation of antitrust laws in its agreements to distribute its flagship search engine.

Another group of states including Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska have said they would seek to join the U.S. case if they file their own case in coming weeks.

In 2019, Paxton announced an inquiry by 50 attorneys general into the company’s adtech operations. He initially served as its leader, although the investigations split into different focus areas.

Earlier this month, Keller Lenkner filed a class action suit against Facebook Inc., which also became the subject of state and federal antitrust complaints last week.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.