Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai plans to announce Thursday that the internet-search giant is signing on to presidential daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump’s pledge to train American workers.

The Alphabet Inc. unit will offer access to the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program, which is designed to help prepare individuals for entry-level tech jobs through an online course that can be completed within six months, according to a senior official with the company who requested anonymity to preview the announcement.

Some 85,000 individuals globally have started the program, which is available at more than 25 community colleges in the U.S., since it debuted in 2018. Walter Bumphus, the president of the American Association of Community Colleges, and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will be among those attending the event, the White House said.

Google joins more than 300 companies including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. who have committed to the White House pledge, and the president regularly touts his daughter’s work on the initiative on the campaign trail.

The announcement, planned for an event in Dallas, comes as the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, is leading a group of states investigating whether Google’s business practices violate state or federal antitrust laws.

Paxton said last month that he had “seen evidence that Google’s business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users’ privacy, and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online information.