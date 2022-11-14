(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million to dozens of states over the company’s location-tracking practices, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“Google makes the majority of its revenue from using the personal data of those who search in its browsers and use its apps,” Nessel said in a statement Monday. “The company’s online reach enables it to target consumers without the consumer’s knowledge or permission.”

Nessel said the multi-state probe was triggered by a 2018 Associated Press article reporting that Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to,” according to the statement, which cited issues with two Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity.

Google’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the announcement.

