Google to Set Up Data Center in Israel, Haaretz Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Google intends to set up a data center in Israel for its cloud computing services, which may entail an outlay of hundreds of millions of dollars, Haaretz reported.

Google could establish its data center in the nation as a regional hub, which would match plans from firms such as Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon, Haaretz said.

The potential investment would leverage a planned undesea cable the company is developing with Telecom Italia that envisions linking Italy with India, according to the report.

