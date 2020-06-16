A U.S. Congressional panel will ask technology companies in a hearing Thursday whether they’re prepared for possible interference in the 2020 elections.

The House Intelligence Committee will hear from senior officials at Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the panel said. They will get an update on any progress the companies have made in identifying state-coordinated misinformation campaigns of the type Russia ran in the lead up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. They’ll also be asked to disclose any foreign efforts to manipulate U.S. conversation about coronavirus and the murder of George Floyd.

Because of the pandemic, the hearing will take place virtually. Appearing at the hearing will be Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher; Twitter’s director of global public policy strategy, Nick Pickles; and Google’s director of law enforcement and information security, Richard Salgado.