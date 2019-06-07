(Bloomberg) -- Google has warned the Trump administration that it risks compromising U.S. national security if it goes ahead with export restrictions on Huawei, and has asked to be exempted from any ban, the Financial Times reports, citing three people briefed on the conversations.

Senior officials at the U.S.-based tech giant have warned it wouldn’t be able to update its Android operating system on Huawei’s smartphones, prompting the Chinese company to develop its own version of the software, FT says. Huawei has said it could do so “very quickly.”

A hybrid Huawei version of Android, Google argued, could then be more vulnerable to hacking risks.

