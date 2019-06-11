Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

(Bloomberg) -- Google has long had a special relationship with staff, encouraging employee input on all sorts of internal matters. For the last two decades, this approach has worked well. But after a series of controversies and protests in the last two years, some workers are openly at war with Google. This week on Decrypted, editor Alistair Barr speaks to Irene Knapp, a senior software engineer who has had a front-row seat during the tumult inside the company.

