Alphabet Inc’s Google has removed Paytm, the dominant financial services app run by India’s most valuable startup, from its Play Store for violating gambling policies.Paytm, which provides an array of financial services and competes with Google Pay, has been heavily advertising a “Scratch and Win” promotion for all payments made via its app. A spokeswoman for the U.S. search giant said the app has since been removed for violating its policies against online betting, without elaborating.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting,” the search giant said on its official India blog. “This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

A representative for Paytm said it plans to remove the “Scratch and Win” contest from its app. Paytm tweeted from its official account that the app will be back “very soon” and that its users’ money remained safe.

Paytm was removed just before the India Premier League cricket season kicks off this weekend, a popular period for wagering on games and players. Though actual betting on sports is banned, startups including Paytm Games and Dream11 offer fantasy games based on the league in which players stake real money on make-believe teams and games.

“In the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts,” Suzanne Frey, Google’s vice president, of product, Android security and privacy, said in the blog post. “Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently.”

