(Bloomberg) -- The GOP didn’t waste any time trying to make hay of the House Democrats’ vote to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Moments after the House’s 232-196 vote -- largely seen as a proxy for the eventual vote to impeach -- a super-PAC that supports House Republicans began an online ad campaign targeting voters in the districts of 29 Democrats who represent areas won by Trump in 2016.

The Congressional Leadership Fund’s ads, which will show up under Google searches for “impeach” or the representatives’ names, say they “just voted for impeachment” and are “with radical Dems not us.”

They direct to a website, impeachmentdemocrats.com, which encourages viewers to sign a petition, a standard way for political campaigns to harvest email addresses and other personal information for further targeting.

Fourteen presidential candidates, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to speak on Friday at the Liberty and Justice Celebration hosted by the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines.

