(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats this week are advancing through committee the tax provisions to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda with the intention of completing work on revenue raisers worth some $2 trillion by Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday morning for its third day of debate on its portion of the tax and spending plan, which aims to raise $2.9 trillion in revenue for social projects.

The committee has already green-lighted an expansion of Medicare and paid family leave, new funds for elder-care workers and a provision bolstering retirement savings. The focus for the next two days will be on a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code, ranging from capital gains to tobacco taxes.

In the Senate, Democratic leaders are trying to get the full caucus behind the size and scope of the legislative package, the largest such undertaking since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders paints the current price tag as a compromise relative to his initial $6 trillion, while moderates led by West Virginia’s Joe Manchin want a bill smaller than $3.5 trillion under consideration. Republicans have vowed to oppose the bill, requiring unity in the Democratic caucus.

Key Stories and Developments:

House Democrats are considering a two-year repeal as one of their potential paths to undoing the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

What’s in the tax plan? High earners and companies are in Democrats’ sights.

The second-ranking Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin, said he has “no idea” if his party can push through a tax and spending plan anywhere near the $3.5 trillion sought by President Joe Biden.

Republicans Argue Tax Plan Hurts Poor, Benefits Wealthy (11:10 a.m.)

Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee argued Tuesday that the House Democratic proposal hurts the poor and middle class while benefiting the wealthy, in particular singling out tobacco taxes and electric vehicle tax credits.

The draft bill would provide tax credits for the purchase of plug-in electric vehicles, cutting off eligibility for the benefit at $400,000 of individual income or $800,000 for joint filers.

“Speaking of outrageous green welfare, this bill allows a near-millionaire family to buy a $75,000 Beemer, Jaguar, or Benz luxury electric vehicle -- and their maid is forced to send them a $12,500 subsidy from her taxes,” said panel top Republican Kevin Brady of Texas.

The draft bill before the committee also seeks to raise $97 billion by doubling the excise taxes on cigarettes, small cigars and roll-your-own tobacco. Republicans Drew Ferguson of Georgia and Ron Estes of Kansas asked staff who is likely to foot the bill of the higher taxes and were told that most smokers earn less than $200,000 per year. -- Erik Wasson

