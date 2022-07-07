(Bloomberg) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, pleaded not guilty to federal misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol riot.

Kelley faces four charges, including entering restricted grounds without authority, disorderly conduct and destruction of government property. He entered his plea on Thursday in federal court in Washington and was released.

Kelley, who is seeking to challenge Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer in November, was arraigned a day after he took the stage at a Republican primary debate. When asked during the debate about the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol, he said he was there just to protest the results of the 2020 election and that he and most others were simply exercising their First Amendment right to free speech, according to a tape of the debate on local news station WOOD TV8.

Read More: Michigan GOP Governor Candidate Kelley Arrested Over Jan. 6

“The FBI did raid my house in front of my wife, in front of my children, put on this big theater show for misdemeanor charges. It was the same day that they started their January 6 witch hunt committee,” Kelley said, according to the tape, referring to the House panel investigating the insurrection.

At the debate, Kelley maintained that the presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump.

“Those that corrupted our 2020 election should be held accountable,” he said.

Kelley, a Grand Rapids real estate agent with an electrical engineering degree, was arrested a month ago. According to the government, on Jan. 6, 2021, he climbed on a structure and waved to the crowd behind him to move toward the stairs of the Capitol.

The case is US v. Ryan Kelley, 22-cr-00222, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.