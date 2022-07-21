(Bloomberg) -- Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, fended off an attempted stabbing at a campaign rally near Rochester on Thursday night.

“Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally,” Zeldin, 42, said in a statement released by his campaign, “but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

He added that his running mate, Alison Esposito, who was also at the event in the village of Fairport, and others nearby were not harmed. “Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded,” Zeldin said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the attack and said it was under investigation, without providing further details, including the type of weapon involved.

The Police Department in Fairport did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

“This is very much getting out of hand in this state,” campaign spokesperson Katie Vincentz said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop!”

Kathy Hochul, the Democratic governor of New York and Zeldin’s opponent in the November election, condemned the attack in a tweet, adding she was “relieved” to hear Zeldin wasn’t injured and that a suspect was in custody.

“I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible -- it has no place in New York.”

Republicans have not won a New York gubernatorial race in two decades as Democrats consolidated their advantages in voter registration and advanced into suburban areas. Zeldin, a lawyer and former US Army intelligence officer who had a tour in Iraq in 2006, represents a district on Long Island.

He defeated three primary opponents in June, and is also running on the Conservative Party line. Zeldin is betting that a campaign focusing on the economy and public safety will outweigh his vociferous support of former President Donald Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in much of New York.

In 2021, Zeldin joined with more than 100 Republicans House colleagues in voting against certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

