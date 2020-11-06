(Bloomberg) -- Two Republican candidates for Congress in Nevada sued the state’s top election official claiming more than 3,000 votes had been cast illegally, echoing allegations made earlier in the day in Las Vegas by officials with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The six-page complaint, including just 1 1/2 pages of detail about the allegations, was filed Thursday night in federal court in Las Vegas against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Joseph Gloria, the election chief in the state’s most populous county.

The candidates who sued are former state legislator James Marchant and a lawyer, Daniel Rodimer; they’re joined in the suit by a voter, Jill Stokke, who claims she arrived to cast her ballot on Tuesday but was turned away after being told she had already voted.

Similar allegations were outlined in a letter sent on behalf of the Trump campaign to Attorney General Bill Barr seeking an investigation into the Nevada election.

The complaint also alleges a lack of proper access for observers to watch ballot counting. One would-be observer claims election officials had him removed by law enforcement when he complained about the conditions.

Cegavske’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, has said Trump’s campaign and the GOP are trying to disrupt the election with frivolous lawsuits.

Similar claims made in earlier lawsuits in state courts were tossed out by judges who ruled election officials were running things properly.

Legal experts have said the lawsuit being filed by Trump’s campaign and Republicans include weak claims that don’t have a chance of changing the outcome of the election, usually because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing.

