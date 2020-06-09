(Bloomberg) -- The Republican Party expects to decide on a new convention location within a week, its chairwoman says, after virus restrictions in North Carolina prompted President Donald Trump to abandon plans to meet there.

Ronna McDaniel, speaking Tuesday morning on Fox News, said Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Tennessee are among the states that have come forward and offered to host the convention. She said North Carolina’s Democratic governor has “played politics” by discouraging the large-scale indoor gathering as the pandemic continues.

“We will have to make a decision probably within the next week as to where we’re going to have this celebration,” McDaniel said. “It’s going to be exciting. I’m really thrilled about it.”

She acknowledged that Trump is also looking to resume holding rallies, and brushed aside a question of whether they’d been limited due to the pandemic. While planning the convention, they’ve examined ways to do temperature checks and potentially other screening of all attendees. “I think that will be the same with the rallies, they’ll make sure that they’re putting safety procedures in place to make sure that every attendee is taken care of,” she said.

She downplayed concerns about the virus, saying that the rules from public health officials keep changing. Trump has pushed his health advisers to the back-burner as he cheers on a reopening.

COMING UP:

Primaries are being held today in West Virginia and Georgia.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, at a to-be-determined location.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.