(Bloomberg) -- Americans will get their first look at witnesses’ testimony against President Donald Trump when the House Intelligence Committee holds public impeachment hearings this week.

The hearings will begin Wednesday with William Taylor, the current top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and State Department official George Kent.

Here are the latest developments:

GOP Circulates Talking Points Before Hearing (8:30 a.m.)

Republicans staffers on the House Intelligence Committee have distributed an 18-page memo to GOP committee members describing what they call “key points of evidence from the Democrats’ closed-door ‘impeachment inquiry’.”

“Democrats allege that President Trump jeopardized U.S. national security by pressuring Ukraine to initiate politically-motivated investigations that could interfere in U.S. domestic politics,” according to the memo. “The evidence, however, does not support this allegation.”

The talking points argue that Intelligence Committee’s Democratic chairman, Adam Schiff, has broken the promises of Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump would be treated with “fairness.” The memo outlines four pieces of evidence party members are encouraged to argue are “fatal” to the Democratic allegations:

The July 25 summary of the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”

Both Zelenskiy and Trump have said there was no pressure on the call.

The Ukraine government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.

Trump met with Zelenskiy, although not in the Oval Office, and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 -- both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump’s political rivals.

“Simply put, the evidence gathered to date does not support the Democratic allegation that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the President’s political rivals for his benefit in the 2020 presidential campaign,” according to the memo. “The evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense.”

Key Events

Pentagon official Laura Cooper told House investigators she and other Defense officials were told that Trump had “concerns” about nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine a week after a hold was placed on the funds, according to a transcript of her testimony released Monday.

Trump said on Twitter that “to continue being the most Transparent President in history,” sometime this week he’ll release the transcript of his first phone call with Zelenskiy.

The Gordon Sondland transcript is here and here; former special envoy Kurt Volker’s transcript is here and here. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s transcript is here and here; the transcript of Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of state, is here. The transcript of William Taylor, the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, is here and here. State Department official George Kent’s testimony is here and here. Testimony by Alexander Vindman can be found here, and the Fiona Hill transcript is here. Laura Cooper’s transcript is here; Christopher Anderson’s is here and Catherine Croft’s is here.

