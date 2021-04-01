(Bloomberg) -- Adam Kinzinger, the Republican U.S. House member from Illinois who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, raised $1.1 million in the first quarter of this year for his 2022 re-election campaign, and an additional $1.1 million for his political action committee, his campaign said Thursday.

The number is nearly three times what Kinzinger raised in the first quarter of 2019. His leadership political action committee, Country First, started two months ago and raised the $1.1 million from more than $10,000 donors with an average contribution of $46, said spokeswoman Maura Gillespie.

“For those who said @AdamKinzinger was in political jeopardy for standing up for our democracy, these numbers tell a different story,” Gillespie said on Twitter.

Kinzinger, a longtime Trump critic, was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the president following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump has targeted Kinzinger for defeat. Catalina Lauf, who is challenging him in next year’s Republican primary, has visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.