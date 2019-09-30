(Bloomberg) -- Rep. Christopher Collins, a Republican from New York, is pleading guilty to insider trading.

The congressman was charged last year with trading on non-public information about Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., an Australian biotechnology company. He was arrested in August 2018 along with his son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron’s fiancee. All have pleaded not guilty.

James Margolin, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, declined to comment.

Representatives for Collins couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

His son and Zarsky are also changing their pleas.

To contact the reporters on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net;Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.