40m ago
GOP Firebrand Lauren Boebert’s House Race Is Now a Toss-Up, Cook Political Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- House Republican Lauren Boebert, who barely eked out a victory in 2022, is facing narrowing prospects in 2024, Cook Political Report says in a race ratings update.
Cook changed its rating for the Colorado race to “toss-up” from “lean Republican,” as the Freedom Caucus hardliner prepares for a rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch.
“Not only has Boebert avoided taking any steps to moderate her image,” Cook senior editor David Wasserman said in his report, “Frisch outraised her by a massive $2.6 million to $810,000 in the second quarter.”
