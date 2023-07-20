(Bloomberg) -- House Republican Lauren Boebert, who barely eked out a victory in 2022, is facing narrowing prospects in 2024, Cook Political Report says in a race ratings update.

Cook changed its rating for the Colorado race to “toss-up” from “lean Republican,” as the Freedom Caucus hardliner prepares for a rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch.

“Not only has Boebert avoided taking any steps to moderate her image,” Cook senior editor David Wasserman said in his report, “Frisch outraised her by a massive $2.6 million to $810,000 in the second quarter.”

