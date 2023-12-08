(Bloomberg) -- Ultraconservatives in the US House warned new Speaker Mike Johnson that any attempt to pass Ukraine aid before the US stems migrant crossings at its southern border would foment a rebellion on his right flank.

The hardline House Freedom Caucus stopped short Friday of explicitly threatening Johnson’s job, but their statement further imperils the bipartisan push to send $66 billion in fresh military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The House plans to leave Washington for the year on Dec. 15, and the prospects have been bleak for passing Ukraine aid before then. Several GOP lawmakers said Thursday there is no chance of passing Ukraine aid this year.

The latest statement from the Freedom Caucus — which warns that Congress shouldn’t pass Ukraine aid “unless America’s own border is fully secured with significant and verifiable improvement” — could push that debate well into 2024.

The ultraconservatives also demand any Ukraine package be “paid for” by cuts elsewhere in the budget, which Democrats staunchly oppose.

“The Members of the House Freedom Caucus are prepared to use all available leverage to change the status quo. We will not simply vote ‘no’ on bad legislation and go home for Christmas,” the group said in its statement.

The group earlier this year shut down most House legislative business by blocking procedural votes needed to set up debates. It is likely to take up similar tactics on Ukraine.

Their last resort would be to maneuver to oust Johnson using a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, the process used by some members of the group to remove former speaker Kevin McCarthy in October.

Democratic and Republican senators have been in talks for weeks about more limited changes to US immigration law to be attached to an $111 billion package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Possible tweaks include requiring more evidence from asylum seekers that they are in fear of being persecuted in their home countries and expediting the deportation of those without valid asylum claims.

The Freedom Caucus statement also warned against passing an annual defense policy bill containing an extension of foreign electronic surveillance capabilities, which is teed up for a vote next week, and negotiating a spending cap for fiscal 2024 that includes any budget gimmicks.

