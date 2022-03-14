(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans have scant chance of blocking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s elevation to the Supreme Court, making her confirmation hearings starting next week as much about laying the groundwork for political campaigns as about vetting her qualifications.

The clearest picture of the Republicans’ approach to Jackson’s nomination was laid out by Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who said her background as a public defender raises questions about her views on “law and order,” an issue that dovetails with the party’s message for the November midterm election and beyond.

“This is a moment when issues related to the law and the judiciary are directly hitting American families, from skyrocketing murders and hijackings to soft-on-crime prosecutors repealing laws, to open borders,” McConnell said after meeting with the nominee earlier this month.

Jackson, 51, is sure to face sharp questioning. But her confirmation won’t alter the court’s conservative tilt, so Republicans are less likely to expend political capital harshly grilling an experienced jurist who would be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

“There’s a 6-3 majority on the court and it’s assured,” said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert on the judicial selection process. “And the midterms are coming up, and why beat up a nominee who is eminently qualified.”

In addition, Jackson’s nomination was announced by President Joe Biden a day after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine and the confirmation process is taking place in the shadow of U.S. efforts to respond, sapping some of the attention and energy that a Supreme Court nomination otherwise would draw.

Republicans and allied outside groups say the hearings will offer their side a chance to highlight key issues and the role of the court, much like Democrats used the 2020 hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett to emphasize the court’s potential to overturn Obamacare and the Roe v Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

In addition, three Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are prospective candidates for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination -- Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The hearing offers them a platform to raise lines of inquiry that are central for the party’s conservative base.

Cruz said in an interview that Jackson should expect questions about religious liberty, enforcing the law on the U.S.-Mexico border, free speech and “whether a judge is empowered to be a philosopher king mandating whatever policy preferences she or he might have” or rules based on the text of the Constitution.

Hawley, who met with Jackson on Wednesday, said they spent significant time discussing Jackson’s decision to represent four alleged terrorists held at Guantanamo. She was assigned their cases when she served as a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007, and then continued to do such work later when she moved to practicing law at the firm Morrison & Foerster.

Guantanamo Work

“She volunteered to continue that representation in private practice, which I think is interesting and frankly from my point of view a little concerning,” Hawley said, adding that he will ask her about it again at the hearings.

The matter came up last year at her confirmation hearings for the Circuit Court, with Cotton asking her if she “ever represented a terrorist at Guantanamo Bay?”

Former Senator Doug Jones, who is shepherding the nomination through the Senate, said Jackson’s experience in last year’s hearings, and her meetings with individual senators ahead of this one, have her well prepared.

“You see kind of some outlines of where people want to go and the questions they want to ask,” he said. “It helps any nominee to have sat in that chair before.”

The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group that spent more than $25 million on TV ads supporting the three Supreme Court nominations under former President Donald Trump, has yet to announce planned expenditures on this confirmation. Carrie Severino, the group’s president, said it won’t ignore a life-time confirmation to the court, but it’s very likely that Democrats will hang together to confirm her.

“That is what their past votes have shown, that they are rubber stamps for the Biden judicial agenda,” Severino said.

Although Supreme Court nominees are adept at avoiding taking positions at their hearings, GOP-aligned advocacy groups still hope Republicans can flesh out Jackson’s judicial philosophy and glean how she might rule on issues from gun rights to abortion to immigration.

“I know we and similar organizations will be focused on trying to make certain points, rather than trying to stop her,” said Curt Levey, president of the conservative Committee for Justice.

While Republicans insist they’re open-minded about Barrett, just a few if any are likely to support her. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom voted to confirm Jackson was to the Circuit Court, are in the mix. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is the only other Republican to vote in favor of Jackson then, and he is sending signals he won’t do so this time.

Collins met with Jackson last week and said her credentials and experience are “impressive.”

Jackson “takes a very thorough, careful approach in applying the law to the facts of the case and that is what I want to see in a judge,” she said.

