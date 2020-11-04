(Bloomberg) -- Republican Ashley Hinson ousted first-term Democratic Representative Abby Finkenauer in a House race to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

Hinson, an Iowa state representative and former journalist, was endorsed by President Donald Trump in early October. The district backed Trump in 2016 after going for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

