(Bloomberg) -- A top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said he believes he was the subject of improper searches of data swept up by US intelligence agencies, as lawmakers from both parties said they will demand changes in a spy program that will expire unless Congress renews it this year.

Republican Representative Darin LaHood of Illinois said at a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee that he believes his name was improperly queried multiple times by analysts combing through data collected under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Section 702 allows US agencies to compel internet and technology companies to turn over information about suspected foreign terrorists and spies. Republicans and Democrats on the committee agreed that it should be extended — but only if legislative changes are made, such as restricting how agencies such as the FBI can search for information on Americans whose emails, texts and phone records are swept up in the National Security Agency’s vast database of communications from abroad.

The committee created a working group to study changes.“The bottom line is 702 deserves to be reauthorized because it’s an invaluable tool,” LaHood said during a hearing on global threats with testimony from the chiefs of US intelligence agencies.“But the FISA working group must and will pursue reforms and safeguards through the reauthorization process.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged during the hearing that there have been abuses of Section 702 data, but he said that was before he instituted a series of internal reforms. The FBI also has created a new office to focus specifically on Section 702 audits and compliance, Wray said.

“Like any major institution, we have made mistakes,” Wray said. “We’re determined to be worthy of all Americans’ trust.“

