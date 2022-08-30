(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are pressuring National Archives officials for more information about their role in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, a preview of the kind of inquiries GOP lawmakers are likely to launch if they gain control of the chamber next year.

The 20 Republicans on the Oversight and Reform Committee, led by ranking member James Comer of Kentucky, said they want all documents and communications between “employees or agents of NARA and Trump or his lawyers,” and “between employees or agents of NARA and any White House official(s).”

“We request that you revisit your prior communications to Oversight Republicans and amend your prior statements as necessary,” the Republicans wrote in a letter Tuesday to acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall. The letter also reasserts a demand for related documents and a briefing.

The Republicans can’t compel Wall or the National Archives and Records Administration to produce the information without cooperation from the Democratic majority in the House. But GOP allies of Trump on various House committees have vowed to conduct multiple investigations of the Biden administration if they gain the majority after the November midterm election.

The lawmakers allege that Wall in an earlier response to their inquiries didn’t fully or clearly describe the Archives involvement in events leading up to the search of Trump’s Florida residence. Wall had told Oversight Republicans in the Aug. 16 letter that the Justice Department has been exclusively responsible for all aspects of the classified documents investigation after NARA referred the matter to DOJ -- and that the Archives has not been involved in investigation or any searches of the Trump estate that it has conducted.

Comer and the other Republicans cited news reports about “robust negotiations” between NARA and Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, and earlier efforts to retrieve material from Trump.

The Archives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a heavily redacted affidavit used to request the search warrant that was made public last week, an unnamed Federal Bureau of Investigation agent describes how the investigation was prompted by the discovery of hundreds of pages of “highly classified” documents in 15 boxes recovered by the Archives earlier this year, including 25 records marked “top secret.”

FBI agents in their Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence retrieved 11 additional sets of classified documents in about 20 more boxes.

