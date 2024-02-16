(Bloomberg) -- Twenty-two Republican-led states urged the US Supreme Court to delay Donald Trump’s criminal trial for election interference, casting the federal prosecution as an effort to undermine his campaign to recapture the White House.

The filing came as the justices met privately Friday to discuss pending matters, potentially including Trump’s bid for an extended pause in the Washington case while he presses an appeal that seeks immunity from criminal charges.

The court’s handling of the request promises to be a pivotal moment as Trump navigates four criminal prosecutions and several civil suits, along with efforts to bar him from the ballot as an insurrectionist. Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, is pushing to delay the Washington trial at least until after his possible election rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

The Alabama-led group of states told the justices they “represent millions of Americans, many of whom worry that the timing of this prosecution was calculated to silence or to imprison President Biden’s political rival.”

The court could act at any time on Trump’s request. Special Counsel Jack Smith in a court filing this week urged the justices to reject Trump and let the trial go forward. Smith didn’t mention the upcoming election.

“The nation has a compelling interest in seeing the charges brought to trial,” Smith said.

The case is Trump v. US, 23A745.

