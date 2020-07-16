(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to give federal courts jurisdiction over liability claims arising from coronavirus infections to limit the legal exposure of businesses, schools and other organizations as they reopen, according to a summary of legislation he plans to offer.McConnell and Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn are working on a measure to be included in a GOP-only virus relief package that could be released next week. That will be the opening for negotiations with Democrats on legislation to bolster the economy, which has been hobbled by the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The legislation, a top priority of the Senate GOP leader, would temporarily give businesses, schools, colleges, charities and other organizations a shield from lawsuits as long as they make “reasonable” efforts to follow public health guidelines and didn’t commit an act of “gross negligence” or “intentional misconduct,” according to the summary.The limits would be in place through 2024, under the Republican plan.

