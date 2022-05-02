(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge upheld a House subpoena for records of the GOP’s mass-email campaign to convince voters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, handing a victory to lawmakers probing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot issued a valid subpoena to Salesforce.com Inc., a vendor that helped with the Republican email campaign during and after the election, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington ruled late Sunday.

The judge issued a so-called administrative injunction against the subpoena that will expire on May 5 if the Republican National Committee doesn’t seek a stay pending appeal.

The RNC claimed House lawmakers were abusing their subpoena power to access non-public data on GOP donors, volunteers and supporters, and alleged the subpoena was “overbroad.”

The judge indicated the GOP may have had a valid argument against some aspects of the subpoena if it hadn’t been tweaked during court hearings. The House earlier told the court it wasn’t seeking any data that would identify specific donors, as the GOP claimed.

“The RNC identified important First Amendment interests implicated by the subpoena that would have presented a much different question for the Court had the materials at issue not been narrowed after discussions between the Select Committee and Salesforce,” the judge wrote.

