(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Georgia rejected a Republican effort to change the rules for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots for the state’s Jan. 5 runoff election, which will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross in Atlanta on Thursday granted the state’s motion to dismiss the suit. The claims brought by the Georgia Republican Party and the campaigns of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were “far too speculative” to establish a case in federal court, she ruled.

