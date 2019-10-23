(Bloomberg) -- A group of Republicans disrupted a hearing of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry Wednesday by storming into a secure room at the Capitol in a protest carried out with the blessing of President Donald Trump.

The two dozen or so GOP House members are among some of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, and at least some of them met with the president Tuesday when they outlined a plan to crash the hearing, according to several people familiar with the matter. Trump supported the action, saying he wanted the transcripts of the hearings released because they will exonerate him, the people said.

The Republicans said they were protesting because lawmakers who aren’t part of the three committees leading the inquiry are being blocked from access to the closed-door testimony or transcripts. The probe is focused on whether Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to help with a politically motivated investigation.

“I think it’s important that we have an open and transparent process,” said Republican Representative Mark Meadows, who denied coordinating with the White House. “I’ve been consistent with that, and sometimes open and transparent processes require bringing attention to them in unconventional ways.”

It was the second time that Republicans have acted to disrupt a hearing by committees conducting the impeachment inquiry. The lengthy standoff marks an escalation of the effort by Trump and his allies to counter the Democratic-run investigation that is almost certain to lead to the president’s impeachment in the House.

Ambassador’s Testimony

The month-old impeachment inquiry has heard testimony from a parade of current and former administration officials, including the acting ambassador to Ukraine who told the lawmakers in a detailed 15-page statement on Tuesday that Trump associates circumvented traditional diplomatic channels to pressure Ukraine’s new president to investigate the president’s political rivals.

“Obviously they’re just trying to shut it down,” Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said of the Republicans’ action. “They don’t like what’s coming out of it. Ambassador Bill Taylor just destroyed the last vestiges of their defense.”

Taylor’s testimony runs counter to the president’s repeated assertion that there was no “quid pro quo” offered to Ukraine. Taylor said he was told Trump directly called for $400 million of military aid to be held back until Ukraine’s president publicly said he’d investigate former Vice President Joe Biden -- a top Democratic rival in the 2020 race -- and his son Hunter.

Trump on Tuesday met with about 30 House Republicans at the White House to talk about the situation in Syria and the impeachment inquiry. During a nearly two-hour meeting, which focused mostly on the impeachment inquiry, lawmakers shared their plans to storm into the secure room, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They entered just before Pentagon official Laura Cooper was set to testify about delays in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

House Vote

Representative Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the House, said he and his colleagues want the full House to vote on whether to proceed with an impeachment inquiry and a more open process. He and other GOP lawmakers didn’t rule out continuing such protests.

Although Republican members of the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are hearing the testimony and questioning witnesses, other lawmakers aren’t allowed in the room and transcripts so far have been kept under wraps. The House parliamentarian ruled earlier this month when another Republican tried to enter the secure hearing room that members who aren’t on the three committees aren’t allowed to attend.

Democratic House members who are taking part in the inquiry said Wednesday they expected public hearings will follow another week or two of closed-door witness statements.

Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, accused the Republicans of violating security protocols by bringing phones and other electronic devices into what is supposed to be a secure space used for classified materials.

