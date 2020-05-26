(Bloomberg) -- Republicans in the House are planning to challenge in court a proxy voting procedure Democrats pushed through earlier this month for colleagues who are in quarantine or otherwise housebound during the coronavirus pandemic, according to three Republican officials.

The first proxy votes are set to be cast this week when the House considers several pieces of legislation, including modifications to a popular loan program for small businesses and an extension of the federal government’s surveillance authority.

During House debate on the rule change, which would enable a single lawmaker to cast votes on behalf of up to 10 colleagues, Republicans had denounced the move as unconstitutional.

Democrats, led by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, cited opinions from constitutional law experts in support of the change. At least 50 Democrats have filed with the clerk’s office saying they plan to use the system this week.

A House Republican aide said Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the lead plaintiff along with other House members and four constituents in the suit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House officials.

The GOP likely faces an uphill climb in a lawsuit because the Constitution lets the House set its own rules.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.