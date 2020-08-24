(Bloomberg) -- The 2020 Republican platform is just “re-elect Trump,” basically. President Donald Trump’s convention will be all in the family. And Ivanka Trump’s appearance sparks yet another ethics question.

There are 71 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Seeks Revival After Pandemic Undercuts Bid for Second Term

A Viewers’ Guide to the Republican National Convention: Monday

GOP Voters Say Economy, Covid-19 Response Good in CBS Poll

Trump Campaign Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes Is Placed on Hold

2020 Republican Platform: Re-Elect Trump, Basically

The Republican National Committee will not adopt a new platform at the convention.

Citing concerns about debating a platform amid a smaller convention, the GOP has chosen to instead note in a resolution that it “enthusiastically supports President Trump” and his “America-first agenda.”

“The RNC, had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration,” the resolution reads.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, released a series of bullet points outlining its second-term agenda, including creating jobs, cutting taxes, developing a coronavirus vaccine, cutting prescription drug prices and hiring more police, among other things.

GOP Convention Will Be All in the Family

This week’s Republican convention won’t just be Trump’s, it’ll be the Trumps.

Each of the four nights of the convention will feature a member of the president’s immediate family.

Trump’s son Donald Jr. and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, will speak Monday night.

First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s son Eric and daughter Tiffany will speak Tuesday.

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, will speak on Wednesday.

And Trump’s daughter Ivanka will introduce her father Thursday ahead of his acceptance speech as she did in 2016.

Last week’s Democratic National Convention also featured a speech from nominee Joe Biden’s wife, Jill; and appearances by daughter Ashley; son Hunter; and several grandchildren who appeared in videos and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hatch Act Questions Raised Again by Convention Appearance

The White House lawyers who specialize in the Hatch Act have once again been called on.

Designed to stop executive branch employees from engaging in politics, the 1939 law has been cited by critics raising questions about White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s appearance at the Republican convention.

Although every White House faces questions about the law, the Trump administration has had a number of complaints about its tweets and media appearances.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former White House official Dan Scavino, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, and six other White House officials have all received warnings from the Office of the Special Counsel over tweets and retweets that were deemed political in nature.

Ethics groups also questioned Trump’s decision to accept the Republican nomination at the White House, but administration lawyers noted that the law does not apply to the president.

Coming Up:

The Republican national convention kicks off tonight with speeches from Donald Trump Jr., South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

