(Bloomberg) -- Senators on the Judiciary Committee begin the first of two days of questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday as they consider her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Over several hours of statements on Monday, Democrats highlighted Jackson’s qualifications and her experience. Republicans previewed their line of questioning by raising her work as a public defender and her record on sentencing from the bench as the GOP attempts to make crime an issue in the November congressional elections.

The Judiciary hearing concludes on Thursday with testimony from outside legal experts. Democrats’ narrow control of the Senate means Jackson’s confirmation as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court is all but assured, with a vote promised before a scheduled Senate break that begins April 9.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee foreshadowed plans to closely question Jackson about her views on crime by scrutinizing cases where, as a district judge, she sentenced defendants convicted of child pornography possession to what they contend were prison terms below the sentencing guidelines and what prosecutors sought.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has been leading the charge on that line of attack, which sentencing experts and lawyers, including a prominent conservative, have labeled misleading or without merit. Several other Republican senators, including Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, also pursued the topic in their opening statements on Monday.

The issue dovetails with the law-and-order message Republicans are rolling out for the midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate. Several other areas designed to appeal to the GOP base also are likely to come up during questioning. Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, said it was “fair game” to question Jackson about abortion, gun rights and school choice. -- Greg Stohr and Laura Litvan

