(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are moving ahead with a test vote Tuesday on a broad overhaul of U.S. election laws with the aim of setting up a showdown with Republicans and again putting the spotlight on the chamber’s filibuster rule.

Republicans plan to block debate on the legislation with a filibuster, which would need 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate to break. Democratic leaders have made the bill a top priority in response to actions in GOP-led states to tighten voting laws after the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he was cheated out of a victory.

“Republicans across the country are deliberately targeting all the ways that younger, poorer, nonwhite and typically Democratic voters access the ballot,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “They are making it harder to vote and easier to cheat in an election.”

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell was equally adamant, saying the bill, S. 1, is largely a package of long-standing Democratic ideas for reshaping election laws to their own advantage.

“Whatever label Democrats slap on the bill, the substance remains the same: It’s always been a plan to rewrite the ground rules of American politics,” he said.

With the outcome of the vote not in doubt, the focus will be on Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the only Democrat to oppose the voting rights bill. Manchin has his own, more narrow, proposal for changes to voting laws, and he met Monday with President Joe Biden to discuss how to advance some kind of election law changes. He told reporters Tuesday he hasn’t decided whether to vote to begin debate on the bill.

Manchin’s proposal includes dozens of items addressing voting rights, ethics and campaign finance. Some are likely to appeal to Democrats, such as minimum standards for early voting, a ban on partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and a federal holiday for election day. But the proposal also includes voter identification requirements, which generally are opposed by many Democrats.

The failure of the voting rights bill to advance is sure to again raise calls from some Democrats for the Senate to get rid of or change the filibuster rule. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that the Senate’s failure to advance the legislation “will be dramatic evidence why the filibuster needs to be modified.”

Manchin also is a key figure, along with Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in that debate. Both oppose jettisoning the filibuster, which has implications for Biden’s agenda. Sinema met separately with Biden Monday to discuss his infrastructure proposal.

In a Washington Post op-ed published on Monday night, Sinema, who supports the For the People Act, as the voting rights bill is known, reiterated her opposition to eliminating the filibuster. She wrote that Democrats have successfully deployed the filibuster when they were in the minority, and argued that they might need that weapon again.

