(Bloomberg) -- Republican Jack Ciattarelli plans to concede the New Jersey governor’s race to incumbent Phil Murphy on Friday, more than a week after the Nov. 2 election.

The former state lawmaker will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time announcing the concession, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Ciattarelli trailed by about 1 percentage point, or 29,000 votes, when the Associated Press called the race for Murphy on Nov. 3. Since then, a flood of mail-in and early ballots have been counted. As of Nov. 11, Murphy was ahead by more than 73,000 votes, according to the AP.

Ciattarelli had said he would not concede until “every legal vote” was counted, and held out the possibility of seeking a recount. New Jersey had more than 700,000 mail-in and early voters, and the majority were from Democrats.

Murphy’s tight victory makes him the state’s first Democrat to win two terms in more than 40 years. New Jersey leans Democratic, but voters frustrated by the state’s high taxes have kept governors from that party to single terms since the 1970s.

Murphy, 64, also had to contend with President Joe Biden’s declining approval ratings in New Jersey.

