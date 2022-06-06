(Bloomberg) -- Texas Senator John Cornyn said Republicans would only agree to narrowly targeted measures to address gun violence and rejected an end-of-the-week deadline for a deal set by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The lead GOP negotiator in talks on a federal response to the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school and other recent massacres said the government should focus on making schools harder targets and keeping weapons out of the hands of those already prohibited from owning firearms -- criminals and those with mental health problems.

He said he would not support any provisions that would restrict the rights of existing law-abiding gun owners or ban particular weapons.

“We have to be realistic about what can pass both chambers of Congress and get the president’s signature, and we know it’s not easy,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor.

Cornyn’s remarks set down a marker for what it would take to get at least 10 Republicans who will be needed to pass any bill dealing with firearms in the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House is poised to pass a package of gun measures this week, but the only legislation that matters is what comes out of negotiations between Cornyn and Democrat Chris Murphy.

Although President Joe Biden last week urged Congress to take more expansive steps such as a ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles like those used in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Murphy and other Senate Democrats have signaled they are willing to accept more incremental measures in order to make some progress.

“All I care about is how we get to 60 votes. I think there’s a pathway to do something meaningful at the 60 vote threshold,” Murphy said, referring to the number of votes needed in the Senate to overcome a filibuster.

Senator Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said the outcome is likely to “fall short of what I want to see done.” But, he added, “I don’t want to give up on any step forward to reduce gun violence in this country.”

Schumer has been pressing for the negotiations to finish by the end of the week, but Cornyn urged him to give the talks more time.

“There’s no use in rushing a vote on a doomed partisan bill like the House is expected to vote on this week,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn called the 18-year-old accused of killing 19 children and two adults in Uvalde “a ticking time bomb” and said they are exploring ways that juvenile records can be used in background checks to prevent someone like that from buying a firearm.

He also backed increasing resources for making school buildings more secure to make it more difficult for an intruder to access classrooms and improving access to the mental health system for children, who he said have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bipartisan group negotiating a package has also been discussing incentives for state red flag laws, which allow courts to suspend gun rights if a judge determines someone is a threat to themselves or others. But raising the legal age to own a rifle to 21 from 18 appeared to be off the table.

“We are not talking about restricting the rights of current law-abiding gun owners or citizens,” he said. “What I’m interested in is keeping guns out of the hands of those who by current law are not supposed to have them -- people with mental health problems, people who have criminal records.”

Murphy said he wants legislation that will make a difference.

“I’ve been clear that while I’m certainly willing to support a compromise, I’m not going to support anything that doesn’t save lives,” he said on a virtual panel discussion with gun control advocates on Monday. “I’m not going to support something that just checks a box.”

