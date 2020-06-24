(Bloomberg) -- California Republican Congressman Devin Nunes can’t sue Twitter over the tweets of a fake cow and others that mock him relentlessly on the social media platform.

A judge in Virginia, citing a law loathe to Republicans, on Wednesday dropped Twitter from Nunes’s lawsuit, noting that Section 230 of the federal Communication Decency Act grants social media networks immunity from liability for the posts of their users.

Nunes claimed Twitter was negligent for allowing the congressman to be defamed by two anonymous accounts, Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom, and also by political consultant Liz Mair, a Nunes critic.

One memorable tweet from Devin Nunes’ Cow read:

“Devin’s boots are full of manure. He’s udderly worthless and it’s pasture time to mooove him to prison.”

Twitter has refused to provide Nunes with the names of the owners of the anonymous accounts.

A spokesman for Nunes didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mair indicated in a tweet after Wednesday’s ruling that she’s still not in the clear.

“Just a reminder that so far as I know, this does not change the fact that @DevinNunes is still suing ME for $400 MILLION,” she wrote before providing a link to her legal defense fund.

