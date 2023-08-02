(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of 17 left-leaning groups sent a letter urging Senate Democrats to oppose the GOP’s Federal Trade Commission nominee over her history of supporting big tech companies and other corporations.

The letter, which the groups sent on Wednesday morning, shows growing bipartisan opposition to Melissa Holyoak’s nomination to the consumer protection and antitrust agency. Conservative groups last month sent a letter urging Senate Republicans to oppose her nomination, citing her ties to the tech industry.

Holyoak, currently Utah’s solicitor general, spent five years as an attorney for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank that has received tens of thousands of dollars from the biggest tech companies.

President Joe Biden on July 3 nominated Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson, Virginia’s solicitor general, to the two Republican FTC commissioner spots. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell selected the nominees.

Despite the opposition, there are few indications that a significant number of lawmakers intend to vote against Holyoak. She and Ferguson are slated to appear before Congress for confirmation hearings in the coming months.

During her years as a lawyer for CEI, she objected to settlements of antitrust and consumer privacy lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Target Corp. and others, according to the Wednesday letter.

“In light of serious concerns surrounding the concentration of power in the tech industry, broader corporate consolidation, and myriad abuses of consumers, it is imperative that FTC commissioners possess proven commitments to antitrust enforcement and consumer protection,” wrote the coalition, which includes digital rights groups Accountable Tech, Demand Progress and Fight for the Future.

Although the criticism of Holyoak has focused on her ties to tech, she has pursued legal action against Google under Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is leading an antitrust suit against the search giant. The lawsuit alleges Google has abused its position as a dominant app store.

The letter also cited an instance in 2020 when a judge criticized Holyoak for misleading the court in a consumer protection case involving a tire company.

