(Bloomberg) -- Senator Lindsey Graham has voted for every Supreme Court nominee since he entered the Senate in 2003, but after President Joe Biden passed over his home-state favorite to pick Ketanji Brown Jackson for the court, the South Carolina Republican is giving no hints of his intentions.

Graham, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met privately in his office with Jackson for just 15 minutes on Tuesday as she makes the rounds of key senators. By contrast, meetings with some other senators lasted an hour or more. Graham said little afterward, except that she’s “a nice lady” and that he won’t announce whether he’ll back her until after committee hearings that begin on March 21.

“It was a good meeting,” Graham said. “Just stay tuned for the hearing and I’ll tell you how I vote when I vote.”

Democrats, if they stick together, can confirm Jackson on their own to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. With all three Supreme Court nominations under former President Donald Trump triggering divisive battles, Biden is aiming for some semblance of bipartisan support for Jackson. Graham, because of his history and his vote to confirm Jackson to her current position on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, is a key target of the White House, along with GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

Graham has stressed in recent weeks that his past support for Jackson doesn’t mean he will back her to a lifetime high-court appointment. And he lobbied the White House to pick U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina for the court vacancy instead. Immediately after Biden announced Jackson as his choice, Graham tweeted that her selection “means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.”

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said that he’s not counting Graham as a no vote on Jackson yet.

“I want to sit down and talk to him now that he’s settled down a little maybe because he didn’t get his South Carolina nominee,” Durbin said. “I want to see if he’s open to at least a conversation on the subject.”

Graham has long taken pride in his record of voting for the nominees of every president, Democrat or Republican, while in the Senate. He is the only GOP member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who supported both of Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominees -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. He also has voted in favor of about two dozen of Biden’s district court and appellate court nominees.

Still, he also worked in lockstep with other Republicans to block Obama’s third pick, Merrick Garland, from even getting a nomination hearing by refusing to meet with him. Just four years later, he broke a pledge not to seat a new judge in an election year when as Judiciary chairman he helped to confirm Amy Coney Barrett just days before the 2020 presidential election.

While Republicans see virtually no chance of blocking Jackson from the court, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday kept up his criticism of her, focusing largely on her earlier work as a federal public defender. He has also pointed to her endorsement from the outside liberal group Demand Justice, arguing they support her because they think she would be more lenient with criminals.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, are pushing for release of Jackson’s e-mails during her time serving on the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 2009 to 2014. Durbin said Tuesday that the commission already has released 12,000 other pages of official documents during Jackson’s time there. Officials there are resisting releasing commissioner emails.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking Republican on the committee, said GOP senators won’t try to stop Jackson’s hearings.

“We get paid to do our job and we’re going to do our job,” Grassley said of the hearings.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.